National Weather Service warns of small stream flooding

Flood warning for Okanogan River near Tonasket cancelled

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for snowmelt in several areas of Eastern Washington, including Okanogan and Ferry counties.

At 10 a.m. emergency management officials reported snowmelt causing small stream flooding in many areas around the Kettle River. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Areas of concern include Salmon Creek south of Conconully and small creeks near Curlew and Chesaw. Some locations that may experience flooding include Republic, Conconully, Davis Lake, Wauconda, Curlew, Nighthawk, Loomis, Malo, Chesaw, Havillah and Lost Lake Campground.

The flood warning for the Okanogan River near Tonasket was cancelled by the NWS on Sunday.