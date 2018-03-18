Mother shot by son, then suspect shoots himself

OKANOGAN – On Sunday morning, around 10 a.m. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Brewster Police Department responded a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun. While deputies were responding to the scene a second call came into dispatch reporting a woman had been shot.

When deputies and Brewster officers arrived at the scene they learned that the female victim had left the residence and the suspect was still in the residence. As they made entry into the residence the discovered the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Sheriff Frank Rogers.

Once the residence was cleared Deputies were able to investigate the scene and determined several things.

“It appears that Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla, 19, of Brewster had been at his residence with his mother, Ernestina Aguirre-Bobadilla, 41, of Brewster and the 10-year-old sister. Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla was acting strangely and then went and got a gun from inside the residence. Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla then shot his mother, striking her in the mouth area,” said Sheriff Rogers.

The shooting victim was able to get her 10-year-old daughter and run from the residence to a neighbor’s house to get help. The son never came out of the residence and when deputies entered the they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Three Rivers Hospital where he died from his wounds.

His mother was also transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

“Her condition is not known at this time. The 10-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting but was not physically injured in the incident,” said Rogers, adding that the case is still under investigation.