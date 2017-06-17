Mid Summer Fest celebrating Grange Hall centennial Saturday, June 17

Annual summer fun day

MOLSON – The Community of Molson invites everyone to come to their 22nd annual Molson Midsummer Festival on Saturday, June 17, made even more special with the centennial of the Molson Grange Hall.

And to change things up this year, in recognition of the 100th birthday of the Grange Hall, the building itself is the Grand Marshal, according to Mary Louise Loe. The hall itself started out as a store, but eventually became what organizers describe as “the hub of the community.”

“The Molson Grange isn’t 100-years-old; it wasn’t started until 1935. However, the building is 100 and will be this year’s Grand Marshal. We feel the Grange Hall is ‘the hub of the community’ and the float will depict all the things that go on in the hall, things like the pancake feed, bingo, pinochle and roller skating and various meetings and get togethers,” said Loe.

Organizers bill the festival as a Molson summer fun day that has something for everyone, young and old alike. With activities going on at the Grange Hall and in the lawn by the School House Museum. Participants can start their day with the pancake feed at 8 a.m. in the hall, then sign up for the “Run, Walk or Shuffle race” at 9 a.m. and see the lakes and pick wildflowers to decorate the Maypole.

There’s a classic car show outside the school house. Everyone’s invited to park their classic car, truck or motorcycle there before gearing up for the parade at 11 a.m. Organizers want to remind folks that almost anything that walks or rolls is encouraged to participate in the parade; classic

cars, tractors, you name it.

The Maypole decorating, singing and dancing will take place about 11:30 a.m. This is part of a tradition in many countries as part of bringing in the summer. The family games, including the Amazing Molson Challenge by Sandra Hilstad, the horseshoe tournament and scavenger hunt start right after the Maypole dance. The Ed Forthun Memorial Frisbee Golf goes on nearby throughout the day. Favorite car awards will be at 1 p.m. All day activities include arts and crafts, music, vendors, drawings, and viewing the two museums – the Schoolhouse Museum and Old Molson Museum.

In addition to all that, other afternoon activities like softball and volleyball will start around 2 p.m

The festival really does have something for everyone and anyone looking to spend a pleasant afternoon is invited to head up to the highlands and join in.