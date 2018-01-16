Maycumber proposes legislation to assist veterans in underserved counties

OLYMPIA – Washington State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, introduced legislation this week to help veterans in Northeast Washington access the services and benefits they’ve earned.

Her proposal, House Bill 2773, would create a Veteran Service Officer Program in underserved counties.

“Underserved counties typically have some of the highest veteran unemployment, suicide, poverty and homelessness rates in the state,” said Maycumber. “We need to help alleviate veterans’ suffering at every opportunity and get them the help they need.”

Maycumber’s bill is currently in the House Community Development, Housing and Tribal Affairs Committee where she expects it to receive a public hearing soon.

“I have been contacted by veterans who have traveled for hours and slept in the doorway of the veteran’s office trying to find the services available to them,” said Maycumber. “We need to provide veteran service officers in the areas where they’re needed the most so our veterans can quickly access the services they’ve earned.”

The 60-day 2018 legislative session began on Monday, Jan. 8.