Loop Loop remains closed, repairs continue

Crews still working to open North Cascades

METHOW -It is still too early to make a firm prediction for reopening the highway over Loup Loup summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, predicting, “It will be weeks, not days.”

WDOT’s contractor, KRCI, continues working hard on eight significantly damaged areas within the 15 miles of closed highway. The first priority has been stopping additional losses to the roadway. Crews have been unplugging culverts, clearing and hauling slide debris, pumping water, mobilizing equipment, and working on the stabilization and repair work.

North Cascades Pass

The west side crew has cleared to within 2½ miles of Rainy Pass and the eastside crew is about the same distance from Washington Pass. The difference is on the west side the snow is three feet deep. On the east side, snow is 7 feet deep and the Liberty Bell avalanche zone is still ahead where there’s 45 to 55 feet of heavy wet snow on the roadway.

Conditions Thursday, April 27 were common for all of Week 3 — 38 degrees, clouds and sun with snow flurries.

Crews are still hopeful to open by Memorial Day.

New Message Boards

Installation of two north Wenatchee electronic message signs on US 2 was completed Thursday. This will be a beneficial addition to North Central’s messaging capability, especially when there are issues on US 97A to Chelan, US 2 to Orondo, US 97 Orondo to Chelan, as well as SR 28 through East Wenatchee to the Basin.