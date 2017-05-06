Landscaping in fire country: How to design a firewise yard

OMAK – Okanogan Conservation District and Shady Creek Nursery in Omak are presenting a free class on Firewise landscaping on Saturday May 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn why landscaping choices make a difference for home survival during wildfires, which plants are most fire-resistant, and other best practices to reduce risk. Even homes in town can be at risk if the area immediately around the home provides fuel for wind-blown embers to ignite. Embers can travel more than a mile from an active wildfire and are responsible for most home ignitions in wildfires.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos of their current home and landscaping if they would like advice about their specific situation. Okanogan CD’s Firewise Coordinator Kirsten Cook will be available for one hour after the presentation ends to answer questions.

This workshop is made possible with funding from the Washington Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network and the US Forest Service. For more information, visit www.okanogancd.org/residents.

The Okanogan Conservation District works collaboratively with land managers to care for natural resources in Okanogan County. Services are provided free of charge to residents within District boundaries. For more information, visit http://www.okanogancd.org.

