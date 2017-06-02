John Francis Connot, age 82, of Everett, Washington passed away May 19, 2017. He was born to Godfrey and Esther Connot in Ellensburg, Washington on April 27, 1935, their first child.

John attended and graduated from Ellensburg High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Washington University in Ellensburg in 1956. He taught in Bridgeport, Wash. and then taught in Cascade Locks, Ore.

He joined the U.S. Army and served at Fort Sill, Okla. After his stint in the Army he returned to teaching and taught in Yakima, Wash. He married Wendy Webb in Bothell, Wash. He taught for one more year in Yakima before the couple moved to Monrovia, Calif. where he taught math and physics until his retirement. After retirement he moved back to Washington State.

John was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his young grandnephew Derek DeVon.

John is survived by his sister Judith “Judy” DeVon, of Oroville, Wash.; his nephews, Gary DeVon (Dana) of Oroville, Dante DeVon (Denise) of Marysville, Wash. and Michael DeVon (Daniela) of Guernsey, UK. He also leaves behind grandnephews Dylan DeVon, Martin DeVon and Morgan Ringwood-McClun, grandnieces Segornae Douglas (Alex) and Katka DeVon, great grandniece Erin Douglas and his ex-wife Wendy Webb.

John was a member of the Catholic faith and a memorial with family is planned for a later date.