Janet Carol Burton, 72, of Longview, Washington went home to her Heavenly Father on July 2, 2016. She was born December 8, 1943, in Spokane, Washington to Irving F. and Ruth Melita (Kilber) Bayley.

Jan’s mother passed away when she was 12. Her father later remarried and Jan was lovingly raised by him and Gladys Bayley.

Jan married Robert L. Swan and had two daughters. They later divorced. She then married Dan D. Burton and they also divorced.

Jan was a homemaker as well as a waitress at The Pancake House in Longview. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and she was a former member of Northlake Baptist Church and New Life Fellowship.

Christmas was her favorite holiday. She enjoyed buying gifts and hosting festive family gatherings. Her daughters and grandchildren where her greatest joy. She loved playing Bingo and spending time with friends. Everyone who knew her loved her and her bubbly personality.

She is survived by her daughters, Kerrie Libra of Kelso, Wash. and Kim Morris of Toutle, Wash.; six grandchildren, Korrisa Kazeck (Jake) of Vancouver, Amanda Pype of Seattle, Nathan Pype (Nicole) of Kelso, Caleb Moris of Portland, Ore. and Rebecca Pype and Keanna Dooley (Jacob), both of Kelso; four great-grandchildren, Brody Pype, Eli, Emmitt and Lauren Kazeck, with one on the way; and three brothers, Irving Bayley of Oroville, Wash., Marcus Bayley of Arlington, Wash. and Steve Bayley of Oroville.

Jan was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Torres.