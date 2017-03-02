Human trafficking workshop at WVC at Omak on March 9

OMAK – Anti-violence expert Jeri Moomaw will present “Human Trafficking in Indian Country” on Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Hazel Allen Burnett Hall room 401/402 on the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak campus. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Moomaw’s goal in the workshop is to equip communities and service providers with the knowledge and tools to eradicate sex and labor trafficking throughout tribal communities. Her focus is to raise awareness to prevent human trafficking and ensure frontline professionals are trained to identify and effectively respond to trafficking victims.

According to a 2015 article from Indian Country Today, “Over the next few years, human trafficking will become one of the top three crimes against Native women.” Native women, girls and boys are vulnerable to traffickers; however, raising awareness of the issue empowers law enforcement and community members to prevent this crime.

In her presentation, Moomaw will cover human trafficking in Indian Country; strategies for identifying trafficking; dynamics of human trafficking; methods of control and victim trauma bonding; screening, assessment and referral protocols; protocol for successful interactions; state and federal laws; and effective responses.

Moomaw has dedicated her life and work to combating commercial sexual exploitation, human trafficking, gangs and violence against women. She is a nationally recognized keynote speaker, trainer and anti-violence expert. She was recently awarded by the Department of Justice for her work to improve the lives of trafficking survivors. Her recent career has included working as a consultant for the U.S. Army, Office of Victims of Crime, Administration of Native Americans, Department of Homeland Security, Washington State Senate, federal courts, law enforcement, corrections, and tribal nations, as well as other federal, state, city and county government agencies. In 2016, she started her own non-profit, Innovations HTC in Olympia. The mission is to create community wellness through advocacy, education, training and creating economic opportunities for women and survivors of trafficking.

This workshop is sponsored by the WVC at Omak Red Road Association.