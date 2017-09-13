House fire in Nine Mile area spreads to 30+ acres

OROVILLE – A wildland fire is spreading that started from a house fire on Blue Grouse Road in the 9 mile area northwest of Oroville, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Firefighters from local fire departments are on the scene and the state Department of Natural Resources was in route at 3:13 a.m. when Emergency Management sent out the alert. An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy was making door to door notifications.

As of 7:08 a.m. this morning Emergency Management was reporting that the DNR was advising the fire was “indirectly dozer lined” and holding at 30 plus acres.

More updates as they become available.