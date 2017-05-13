Herbert ‘Herb’ N. Weaver

The son of Marion T. Weaver and Minnie (Gromley) Weaver, he was born June 7, 1930 in Leetonia, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Leetonia High School, served in the Air Force, and was a retired Eastern Airlines pilot. After retiring, he moved to the Pacific Northwest where he took up orcharding. Having been to all 50 states and five continents, he was a world traveler his entire life, enjoying trips to Canada, Europe, South America, Mexico, ziplining at the age of 80 in the Caribbean and even taking a glacier cruise last summer.

An avid Mason for over 50 years, he belonged to several Masonic organizations in Ohio and Washington. He held numerous offices, including being a past Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons for the State of Washington.

Herbert is survived by his wife Katalin (Kathy) Hetyei; a daughter, Charmaine (David) Detrow of Virginia; a son, Herbert N. Weaver II of Pennsylvania and a grandson, Matthew Detrow. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Mary Ide Weaver.

A Masonic service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, Ohio, conducted by Leetonia Lodge #401 F.&A.M. Private burial will follow at St. Jacob’s UCC Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Herb's name.