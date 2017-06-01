Happy Trails! Fee-free day on Saturday, June 3 for National Trails Day

PORTLAND, Ore. - The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Saturday, June 3 for National Trails Day.

Celebrated annually on the first Saturday in June, National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails. National Trails Day events will take place in every state across the country and will include hikes, biking and horseback rides, paddling trips, birdwatching, geocaching, gear demonstrations, stewardship projects and more.

National Trails Day is also an opportunity to give back by volunteering on trail projects scheduled across Oregon and Washington. Visit the National Trails Day webpage to find volunteer opportunities near you.

This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Concession operations will continue to charge fees unless the permit holder wishes to participate. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free. To find a hiking trail near you, visit our interactive recreation map.

Mark your calendars for the following Forest Service fee-free days in 2017:

National Get Outdoors Day, June 10, 2017

National Public Lands Day, September 30, 2017

Veterans Day Weekend, November 11-12, 2017

The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region manages more than 24,000 miles of trails enjoyed by many users each year. In 2016, approximately 5,000 volunteers contributed more than 230,000 hours of service to trails work across Oregon and Washington. These volunteer contributions helped the Forest Service accomplish nearly half of the Region’s trail accomplishments in 2016.

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people. To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, and to find passes & permits, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6