Guns stolen in late night burglary

OROVILLE – On the night of Thursday, Aug. 24, there was a break-in at NAPA Auto Parts and five handguns were reported stolen.

The Oroville Police Department is investigating and a reward has been offered by the owner of the guns. In addition, the Andersons, Kindra and Clint, have posted photos of the two burglars from security cameras in the store on their Facebook page. The night-vision cameras show the suspects wore dark clothing and made an effort to disguise their faces.

“The investigation is still active and we are still chasing down leads. Any information into leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) would be greatly appreciated,” said Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill. “Calls can be made to Police Clerk Rounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (at 509-476-2913).”

Chief Hill said there has not been an increase in residential or commercial break-ins in town.

“This appear to be an isolated incident,” he said, adding, “There was recently a string of malicious mischief that occurred over the course of one night. An unknown suspect or suspects broke several car windows and business windows.”

He said that he believed the malicious mischief incidents were related to each other.