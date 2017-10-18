General Election Ballots in the mail

OKANOGAN – Ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 General Election are in the mail, according to election officials with the Okanogan County Auditor’s office.

Registered voters who have not received their ballot by Friday, Oct. 27 are asked to contact the auditor’s office at 509-422-7240. The office is located at 149 3rd Ave. N. in Okanogan and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day only the office will remain open until 8 p.m. for the following services:

Voter Registration

Drop off voted ballots

Obtain replacement ballots

Disability Access Voting Units

Drop boxes, located in Tonasket, Omak, Pateros and Twisp, will be open Oct. 20 through Nov. 7, 2017. On General Election Day, Nov. 7, these drop boxes will remain open until 8 p.m. Drop box locations open for the Nov. 7 General Election are at:

Tonasket – Tonasket City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak – Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Pateros – 180 Pateros Mall in parking lot, Pateros

Twisp – 118 S Glover St, City Hall, Twisp

Those that are mailing their ballot should affix sufficient first class postage (.49) and make sure they are postmarked by the day of the election, Nov. 7, 2017.

“Check with your local post office for cut off times,” advises Mila Jury, an election official with the Okanogan County Auditor’s office.

According to the auditor’s office, more information about the issues on the ballot can be found:

Online voters guide – myvote.wa.gov

vote.wa.gov/Okanogan

sos.wa.gov/elections/

In newspapers and radio

“If you are not currently registered in the State of Washington, you can appear in person in the auditor’s office until Oct. 30 to register to vote and be able to vote in the General Election,” said Jury.

Those with questions should contact the auditor’s office at 509-422-7240.