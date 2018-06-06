Forest Service waives Recreation Fees this Saturday for National Get Outdoors Day

PORTLAND The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon this Saturday, June 9, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day.

National Get Outdoors Day encourages Americans, particularly youth, to seek healthy, active outdoor lives and embrace the parks, forests, refuges and other public lands and waters.

“The Pacific Northwest is blessed with incredible natural beauty and world-class recreation opportunities,” said Regional Forester Jim Peña. “Whatever your interest or skill level, there’s something for everyone, so get outdoors and enjoy your public lands!”

This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Concession operations will continue to charge fees unless the permit holder wishes to participate. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region manages more than 2,400 developed recreation sites, over 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments. No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free. To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map or download the Pacific Northwest Forests recreation app.

Mark your calendars for the following Forest Service fee-free days in 2018:

Sept. 22, 2018: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – 12, 2018: Veterans Day Weekend

To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, and to find passes and permits, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.