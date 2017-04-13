Flood Watch cancelled by National Weather Service

SPOKANE – According to the National Weather Service out of Spokane, the heavy rain has ended and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

At 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, the NWS said, “A small threat for more debris flows will be possible in steep terrain since soils will remain saturated. This threat will continue to diminish with drier weather expected through the weekend, but another period of unsettled weather is expected next week.”

The NWS updated the cancelled flood watch again at 2:40 p.m. to say, “Heavy rain over the watch area has ended and will be transitioning into a showery regime through Saturday. Sunday will be the lone dry day in the forecast over the next seven days with more rain expected next week. Showers do not pose a significant enough threat at this time for a renewed risk of additional flooding impacts. However, a small risk for additional debris flows in steep terrain will be possible until soils have an opportunity to dry out.”