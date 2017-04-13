Flood warning issued for NCW Washington Counties

SPOKANE – A Flood Warning for Okanogan, Ferry, Chelan and northwestern Douglas has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Spokane and remains in effect until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

The NWS says to expect:

Light to moderate rains will slowly begin lift north out of the region this morning. Over the last two days 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with additional rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. Snow levels will lower around a 1000 feet closer to 3000 feet.

Rock and Mud Slides: Soils are wet and unstable in the steep terrain of central and north central Washington. Concerns for rock and mud slides will continue into Thursday. Areas in and below recent burn scars and areas in steep terrain will be especially susceptible.

Small Stream and Field Flooding: After several months of above average precipitation, the water table is very high. With more rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday, look for water to accumulate in ditches and fields with poor drainage. Rises on small streams can also be expected.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions…

Report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.