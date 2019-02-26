Five Oroville juniors vie for May Festival Queen; Selection Night is March 7

OROVILLE – This year there are five juniors from Oroville High School vying for the title of Oroville May Festival Queen — Mariya Mathis, Taralynn Fox, Julissa Alverez, Gwen Hankins and Christina Herrick. The queen and her princesses will be chosen at Selection Night on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Oroville High School Commons.

Each young lady will be judged on five points by a panel made up of judges from Oroville and neighboring communities. Among the points on which the selection will be made will be the girls’ speeches, poise and their answers to an impromptu question.

In addition, those in attendance will be allowed to vote and these votes, combined the judges votes, will be tallied to determine this year’s queen and her court of two princesses. The girl receiving the most votes will be May Festival Queen and the two runners up will be May Festival Princesses. The royalty will represent the Oroville community at May Festival, as well as at events around the region. They will be crowned by last year’s royalty, Queen Jenny Cisneros and Princess Madison Whiteaker, at the coronation on Friday, May 10, the night before May Festival parade and other events.

The following are the five candidates’ biographies:

Christina Herrick

My name is Christina Herrick and I am a junior at Oroville High School. My parents are Melissa Herrick and Jacob Herrick and I have three brothers: Jadon, Anthony, and Dylan.

I am the goalie on the Oroville girls varsity soccer team and I also play varsity basketball. I play the flute in band and I’m a soprano in choir.

I am currently an active member of Be The Change Club, Cultural Club and Upward Bound. I am passionate about creating art and music. Music has always been a part of my life and I’ve always loved to sing. So many things can be expressed through music and it is a universal language that everyone understands.

After high school I plan to attend Washington State University to become a music teacher or musician. I hope to see you all at Selection Night on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Oroville High School!

Gwen Hankins

My name is Gwen Hankins. I am a junior at Oroville High School, however, I am a part of the Running Start program. My parents are Brooke Renfroe and Robert Hankins. I have an older brother named Robert, a younger brother named Cody and a little sister named DellaMae.

I am a varsity football cheerleader, varsity basketball cheerleader and a varsity basketball player. I am involved in my local FBLA chapter, as well as serving as the current North Central Regional Vice-President. I am passionate about children and animals.

After High School I plan to go to college to either become a pediatric surgeon or a veterinarian.

Julissa Alvarez

My name is Julissa Alvarez and I’m a junior at Oroville High School. Thankfully, I live with both of my parents, Martha Viveros and Alejandro Alvarez. I only have one older brother, Alex and I can’t forget my little dog sister, Maggie.

Throughout high school, I’ve played volleyball and track. Clubs I attend include the Be The Change and World Culture clubs at school. I also love being a member of our local church youth group on Mondays. It’s a lot of fun to attend with friends.

I really enjoy taking photographs. I was in yearbook up until this school year and I loved going to sporting events to catch great action shots. I am looking forward to exploring this interest soon! I also really love problem solving. Whether it be simple crosswords, to 500 piece puzzles. The best part is when you finally solve the puzzle. I also have a great interest in nutrition. The way the human body works and the relationship between diet, health, and disease is fascinating. Although I do love expanding my knowledge on nutrition, I’m not so sure the chocolate wrappers on my bed think I’m all that healthy!

My plans after high school are to either go to a four-year university or join a chiropractic program. I may end up going to a four-year first and then joining a program. Hopefully, whatever I end up doing will ultimately help get me to my dream of becoming a chiropractor.

Taralynn Fox

My name is Taralynn Fox and I am in 11th grade. My parents are Sonja and Jason Fox, my brothers are Lance and Drake Fox. I am also related to Ruthie and David Allen, who are my grandparents on my Mum’s side, as well as the rest of the Allens, Leslies and the Foxes.

I participate in sports year ‘round which takes up most of my time so I don’t get to do any clubs. In the fall I play volleyball, in the winter I wrestle and in the spring I play softball. I like to commit to my sports and hate missing events and practices; however, I do help with Killer Bee wrestling in the spring, as well and help with fundraisers for my sports as much as I can.

I am very passionate about helping others, whether it be with sports like being a coach for Killer Bees, studies, personal problems, or anything that I can. I plan on continuing with college after high school which will be easier since I’m in the Running Start program which will hopefully shave a couple years off my schooling. I may also either continue with one of my sports or depending on where I go to college I might volunteer or apply to be an assistant coach at a local high school.

Mariya Mathis

I’m Mariya Mathis and I’m a Junior at Oroville High School. My mother is Mary Mathis and my sisters are Kyndra Robinson and Crystal Stotts and my brothers are John Watkins and Kyle Wolhuter.

I have done cheerleading for both football and basketball for three years. I am in the Future Business Leaders of America. I also help my church with babysitting and at community events when they need to raise money.

I’m very passionate about my future and what I’m going to do. Currently I’m doing training and taking classes to be a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. After high school I plan on going to the University of Phoenix to become a Cognitive Behavioral Therapist.