First half of property taxes due

OKANOGAN – Leah McCormack, Okanogan County Treasurer, would like to remind all taxpayers that the first half property taxes and irrigation assessments for 2018 are due and must be postmarked by Monday, April 30, 2018.

McCormack said interest and penalty will start accruing on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 if they are not in by the due date. Those that are mailing their taxes or assessments, should send their payment to: Okanogan County Treasurer PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840. If paying by credit card, go

To: www.okanogancounty.org/Treasurer or call 1-877-737-4772 or for customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 1. There will be a small convenience fee applied to your credit card payment for this service. The Treasurer’s office does not accept credit/debit cards at the counter in the office.