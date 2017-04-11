First half of Okanogan County property taxes due

OKANOGAN – Leah McCormack, Okanogan County Treasurer, would like to remind all taxpayers 2017 first half property taxes and irrigation assessments are due and must be postmarked by Monday, May 1, 2017.

“We will accept the postmark date of May 1 in order to avoid interest and penalty because April 30 falls on the weekend. Interest and penalty will start accruing on Tuesday, May 2, 2017,” said McCormack

Those that are mailing their taxes or assessments, please send your payment to: Okanogan County Treasurer PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840. If paying by credit card, taxpayers should go to: www.okanogancounty.org/Treasurer or call 1-877-737-4772. For customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 1.

“There will be a small convenience fee applied to your credit card payment for this service,” said McCormack, adding “We do not accept credit/debit cards at the counter in the office.”