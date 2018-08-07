Fires in Twisp River Drainage grows to nearly 7700 acres

TWISP – The 7671 Crescent Fire burning east of the Twisp River continued to be active near Williams Creek as of press time. However, the nearby 38 acre Gilbert Fire was exhibiting no fire activity with little smoke being produced, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The twin fires are burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Firefighters continued to work to widen existing roads, evaluate ingress and egress routes, and prepare around homes and other structures should the fire progress to those locations. The fire edge as of Tuesday was 4.9 miles away from the closest structure in the Twisp River drainage..

There is currently a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. A Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be prepared to leave immediately in the event a Level 3 notice is issued. With predicted weather, the fire is expected to continue to move eastward.

Closures: Twisp River Road (Forest Road 4400) from the intersection with Buttermilk Road (Forest Road 43) to the terminus at Roads End Campground. West Twisp River Road (Forest Roads 4420, 4430, 4435, and 4440) from the intersection with Buttermilk Road to its terminus at Twisp River Horse Camp. All trailheads and trails originating from these roads are closed. Travel on Thompson Ridge Road (Forest Road 4410) and Little Bridge Creek Road (Forest Road 4415) is not advised. Specific trail, road, and area closures, and a closure map for the fire, may be found athttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6093/.

Smoke: Fires will continue to generate heavy smoke. Heavy smoke is being generated from all the fires in the area. For more information on smoke and public health, please visit: wasmoke.blogspot.com. For smoke information in Spanish visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires/HumodeIncendios

Fire Information:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6093/

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6069/

Fire Information Center: 480-744-9318