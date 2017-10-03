Fire at Rainbow Lake burns 43 acres

OROVILLE – A fire that started near Rainbow Lake, near Wannacut, on Sunday, Oct. 1 has burned 43 acres and continues to be staffed, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The wildfire started Sunday at around 1:40 p.m. and burned in grass, brush and timber, according to the incident team. The DNR threw four engines and a helicopter at the blaze right away. Dozers also dug fire lines encircling the area. In addition, tanker planes from British Columbia were enlisted to aid in the battle. The planes could be seen and heard scooping water from Lake Osoyoos in Oroville all afternoon to drop on the fire. The DNR lists their efforts as being “highly effective” but while contained, as of Tuesday the fire was listed as still being staffed.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.