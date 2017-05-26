Family Forest Field Day scheduled for Northeast Washington

PULLMAN, Wash. – A unique opportunity is coming for family forest owners and managers in northeast Washington and north Idaho. Instructed by experts in forest management, wildlife habitat, and other land stewardship disciplines, this “out-in-the-woods” educational event will provide useful, timely, and unbiased information sure to meet the needs of landowners with five or 500 acres.

The program will be held at the Cedar Mountain Farm Bed and Breakfast, just east of Silverwood Theme Park, near Athol, Idaho. Additional directions to the site can be found at http://www.cedarmountainfarm.com/. Gates open at 8 a.m. Presentations will take place at 9 a.m., 10 am, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. A Rustler’s Roost barbecue lunch will be offered on-site for $10 (not included in registration fee), but should be ordered no later than June 7th. Participants also are welcome to bring a lunch or dine in Athol.

To receive the “early bird discount,” participants should pre-register for the field day by Friday, July 7th to ensure their place and to order a lunch. A brochure with more detailed information, driving directions and the registration form can be found at http://forestry.wsu.edu. Registration is $20 per person and $30 for two or more people (nuclear family) before July 7th. Registration on site is $30 per person and $40 for two or more (nuclear family). Mobility assistance is available if requested in advance. For registration questions, call (208) 262-1371.

Idaho Forest Owners Association, Idaho Department of Lands, Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Family Forest Foundation, and WSU and U. Idaho Extension Forestry Programs are the primary sponsors of the field day.