North Valley Extended Care residents will be transferred if they catch COVID-19

OKANOGAN – In order to protect the residents of the North Valley Extended Care, patients who test positive for, and those that are suspected of, having COVID-19 will be transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak or Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster, according to Okanogan County Public Health.

“This will reduce the potential to introduce COVID-19 into North Valley Extended Care in an effort to protect our most vulnerable,” said Public Health in a statement in the April 9 update on the number of cases of people who have the virus in the county.

“Public Health applauds the collaboration and commitment of the hospitals to provide the best and safest care possible to all residents in Okanogan County,” states Public Health.