Evacuation ordered for Carlton area fire

July 15, 2017

CARLTON – Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 Evacuation Order for people living in the area of the Canyon Creek Fire near Carlton in the Methow Valley.

“Persons should be aware of a fast moving wild land fire in the Carlton area. Level 3 evacuations (evacuate now) have been issued for the area of Carlton to Bensen Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek,” writes Emergency Management in an alert sent out over the county’s alert system.

People should also be prepared to evacuate, Level 2, from Bensen Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Persons should be aware of their surroundings

“Do not wait for door to door notifications to evacuate.

If north of Carlton Evacuate towards Twisp,” writes Emergency Management in the alert. “If south of Carlton evacuate towards Pateros.”

