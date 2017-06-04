Elections officials to conduct Logic & Accuracy test

OKANOGAN - In accordance with RCW 29A.12.130 and WAC 434-335, a Logic and Accuracy test will be conducted on the Okanogan County vote counting equipment. The test will be held in the Okanogan County Auditors Office at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

At that time a “test deck” of ballots will be run through the vote tabulating equipment. The test is designed to check the ballot tabulating and precinct programming.

A test deck will be scanned and resolved at the time of the Logic and Accuracy Test.

The test is open to the public.