Drive-by shooting at Blue Mountain Motel and Trailer Court

OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel and Trailer Court on March 16 around 10:20 p.m. regarding reports of a drive-by shooting. When deputies arrived they contacted a group that was standing outside Trailer 25 at the location.

The witnesses at the scene reported that they heard the shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four door sedan. One of the witnesses said he saw the subject point the gun in his direction and fire again and then the vehicle sped off. Witness reported hearing four to six shots, according to Sheriff Frank Rogers.

Deputies were able to recover several shell casings from the scene. They also found a 1991 Honda Accord parked at the scene had several holes in it and they were able to recover one of the bullets from the vehicle. They also located a concrete block building which appeared had been hit by the bullets.

“The Blue Mountain Motel and Trailer Court use up a lot of resources from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are constantly responding to some disturbance or other problem at the motel. Over the last several years we have responded to over 200 complaints at the Blue Mountain Motel and Trailer Court,” said Rogers. “No one was injured in this incident and the case is still under investigation.”