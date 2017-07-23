Diamond Creek Fire burning in the Pasayten Wilderness

WINTHROP – Eight smokejumpers were deployed this morning from the North Cascades Smokejumper Base to suppress a small fire in the Pasayten Wilderness. The Diamond Creek fire has grown to 100 acres since then and is continuing to spread to the east/southeast.

Incident Commander Inaki Baraibar reports that the fire is making short runs this afternoon and firefighters are seeing some short range spotting. Spotting is where hot embers from the fire are cast out in front of the fire and ignite small spot fires to the front of the main blaze.

The Diamond Creek Fire is being pushed by this evening’s gusty winds and smoke from the fire is visible to Methow Valley Residents.

The Forest Service is establishing closures to provide for public and firefighter safety. Billy Goat Trailhead is closed, as are the Hidden Lakes Trail (#477), Larch Creek Trail (#502) and the Drake Trail (#502A)