Craig Carroll joins Rural & Farmworker Housing Board

Office of Rural & Farmworker Housing

YAKIMA – Craig Carroll has joined the Board of Directors of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH), the organization announced today. He brings experience in all aspects of agriculture, including past work as a seasonal farmworker, agricultural business outreach worker and more than two decades of orchard management.

Currently he is the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) Administrator of WorkSource Okanogan, concurrently serving as ESD’s Agricultural Programs Manager, with more than 10 years of involvement in the Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker (MSFW) program and Foreign Labor Certification programs (FLC: H-2A and H-2B). He is a past Interim Washington State Monitor Advocate (SMA), as well as permanent SMA supervisor.

The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation headquartered in Yakima that develops and helps preserve affordable housing for farmworkers and other rural residents of Washington State such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children and veterans.

ORFH has developed more than 1,500 housing units in rural Washington State and offers all the necessary services to obtain capital financing and assure the quality of housing construction and property management. ORFH is also a strong advocate for housing policy issues. ORFH’s dedication to affordable housing and participation in policy and advocacy allow ORFH to remain a leading advocate for rural affordable housing and help assure that rural interests are clearly represented at the federal, state and local levels. ORFH is a US Dept. of the Treasury Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).