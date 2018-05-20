Courts, Cops & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, May 7, 2018

  • Assault on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Fraud on Cherry Lane Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Reckless endangerment on Hwy. 155 near Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Hit-and-run crash on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Kenneth Wesley Clark, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Dwayne A. Tussing, 25, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Jose Eduardo Rosiles, 27, court commitments for fourth-degree assault (with sexual motivation) and unlawful imprisonment.
  • Matthew Wayne Harrington, 42, booked for felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree DWLS.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

  • Trespassing on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Jennings Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Elmway in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Central Ave. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Brandi Lynn Elwell, 25, booked for DUI, hit-and-run (unattended) and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
  • Robert Forest Bright, 37, booked on a DOC detainer and a SOSA revocation.
  • Kevin Jay Monesmith, 38, booked for fourth-degree assault.
  • Kyle Steven Scott Cate, 26, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Donald Steven Sutton, 43, booked on an FTA warrant for failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • 9-1-1 abuse on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Paradise Point Rd. near Tonasket.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
  • Computer crime in Oroville.
  • Public intoxication on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Weapons offense on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Forgery on Maple St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • 9-1-1 abuse on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket
  • Alexander Blaine Martin, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact, possession of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Malynda Deanna Fry, 31, booked for fourth-degree assault.
  • Daniel Mark Dixon, 37, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Bradley James Verstegen, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Jon M. Preston, 23, booked for DUI.
  • Keith W. Lezard, booked on four counts of violation of a no-contact order.

Thursday, May 10, 2018

  • Lena Mary Oakes, 30, booked for first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and theft of a firearm.
  • Robert Wendell George, 48, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Logan Skye Turner, booked for third-degree theft (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing (DV).
  • Kaleigh Deanne Maakestad, 21, booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ronald Skogstad, 59, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Brandon Michael McGuire, 33, booked for second-degree assault.
  • Angel Nunez Mora, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Carolyn Lozano, 39, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree DWLS and fourth-degree assault.
  • Belinda Carice Wapato, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction.
  • Kyler Leon Hammer, 18, booked for second-degree DWLS, false vehicle registration and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Friday, May 11, 2018

  • Domestic dispute on Fairvew Dr. near Okanogan.
  • Theft on Old Hwy. 7 near Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Wanted person on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
  • Fraud on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle collision on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Flood on S. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Kari Denise Hickey, 53, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Ward Allen Cooper, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Quiana Darlene Jones, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.

Saturday, May 12, 2018

  • Flood on Nolan St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Alleged child abuse on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • DUI on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on John Peterson Rd. near Omak.
  • Structure fire on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two counts of theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Cypress Ave. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Alleged child abuse on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • 9-1-1 abuse on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Jesus Lopez, 35, booked for DUI.
  • Tyson Leo Parisien, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Jake Lee Patrick, 19, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Jesus Scott Cazares, 35, booked for first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Sunday, May 13, 2018

  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Structure fire on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on Okoma Dr. near Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Threats on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
  • Gustavo Mendoza, 33, booked for physical control.
  • Christopher Douglas Ketcher, 36, booked for POCS.
  • Alexandra M. Wever, 25, booked for DUI.
  • David Zamora Sanchez, 41, booked for DUI.
  • Kreann Pauline Harrell, 47, booked for POCS.
  • Billyjoe Rosenkilde, 39, booked on a DOC warrant.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

