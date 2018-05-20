Courts, Cops & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, May 7, 2018
- Assault on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Fraud on Cherry Lane Rd. near Okanogan.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Reckless endangerment on Hwy. 155 near Omak.
- Public intoxication on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Hit-and-run crash on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Kenneth Wesley Clark, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Dwayne A. Tussing, 25, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Jose Eduardo Rosiles, 27, court commitments for fourth-degree assault (with sexual motivation) and unlawful imprisonment.
- Matthew Wayne Harrington, 42, booked for felony DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree DWLS.
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
- Trespassing on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Cartwright Dr. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Jennings Loop Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Elmway in Omak.
- Assault on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Theft on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Brandi Lynn Elwell, 25, booked for DUI, hit-and-run (unattended) and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
- Robert Forest Bright, 37, booked on a DOC detainer and a SOSA revocation.
- Kevin Jay Monesmith, 38, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Kyle Steven Scott Cate, 26, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Donald Steven Sutton, 43, booked on an FTA warrant for failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- 9-1-1 abuse on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Paradise Point Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Computer crime in Oroville.
- Public intoxication on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Forgery on Maple St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- 9-1-1 abuse on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket
- Alexander Blaine Martin, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact, possession of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Malynda Deanna Fry, 31, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Daniel Mark Dixon, 37, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Bradley James Verstegen, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jon M. Preston, 23, booked for DUI.
- Keith W. Lezard, booked on four counts of violation of a no-contact order.
Thursday, May 10, 2018
- Lena Mary Oakes, 30, booked for first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and theft of a firearm.
- Robert Wendell George, 48, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Logan Skye Turner, booked for third-degree theft (DV) and first-degree criminal trespassing (DV).
- Kaleigh Deanne Maakestad, 21, booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Ronald Skogstad, 59, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Brandon Michael McGuire, 33, booked for second-degree assault.
- Angel Nunez Mora, 26, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Carolyn Lozano, 39, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree DWLS and fourth-degree assault.
- Belinda Carice Wapato, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction.
- Kyler Leon Hammer, 18, booked for second-degree DWLS, false vehicle registration and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Friday, May 11, 2018
- Domestic dispute on Fairvew Dr. near Okanogan.
- Theft on Old Hwy. 7 near Okanogan.
- Harassment on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Wanted person on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
- Fraud on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle collision on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Flood on S. Juniper Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Kari Denise Hickey, 53, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Ward Allen Cooper, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Quiana Darlene Jones, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for POCS.
Saturday, May 12, 2018
- Flood on Nolan St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Ross Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Alleged child abuse on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- DUI on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on John Peterson Rd. near Omak.
- Structure fire on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Two counts of theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Cypress Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Alleged child abuse on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- 9-1-1 abuse on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Jesus Lopez, 35, booked for DUI.
- Tyson Leo Parisien, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jake Lee Patrick, 19, booked on a warrant for third-degree theft.
- Jesus Scott Cazares, 35, booked for first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Sunday, May 13, 2018
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Okoma Dr. near Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Threats on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Drugs on Mill Dr. in Tonasket.
- Gustavo Mendoza, 33, booked for physical control.
- Christopher Douglas Ketcher, 36, booked for POCS.
- Alexandra M. Wever, 25, booked for DUI.
- David Zamora Sanchez, 41, booked for DUI.
- Kreann Pauline Harrell, 47, booked for POCS.
- Billyjoe Rosenkilde, 39, booked on a DOC warrant.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement