Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Kenneth Domar, 60, Omak, with assault in violation of a no-contact order. The crime allegedly occurred May 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Thomas Lawrence Waters 26, Omak, with two counts of second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), three counts of third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer) and one count each of first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cameron Dean Gregg, 57, Omak, with two counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one count of violation of a no-contact order. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
- The court found probable cause to charge Nathan Oliver Beal, 32, Oroville, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer), obstruction and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 11.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jose Valentin Hanes, 25, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Paul Tinywolf Tonner, 29, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, Omak, with second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Frank Alexander Paul, 31, Omak, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred May 15
- The court found probable cause to charge Dawn Marie Parisien, 41, Omak, with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Reinaldo Alejandro Beltran, 24, Oroville, with two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV) and one count of third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Sean Thomas, 50, Tonasket, with second-degree malicious mischief. The crime allegedly occurred May 18.
- The court found probable cause to charge Patrick M. Crawley, 30, Okanogan, with second-degree malicious mischief. The crime allegedly occurred May 25.
- The court issued an arrest warrant for Michael J. Huston, 60, Riverside, for one count of first-degree rape of a child, 14 counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree attempted child molestation.
- The court found probable cause to charge Sarah Michelle Parks, 36, Okanogan, with second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred between May 8 and May 27.
- The court found probable cause to charge John Warren Clayton, 66, Okanogan, with second-degree assault (strangulation) (DV) and two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 29.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jesse Angel Ballesteros, 45, Omak, with second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon) (DV) and harassment (threats to kill) (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 31.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jonathon Lee Aron, 34, Okanogan, with second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon) (DV), harassment (threats to kill) (DV), two counts of fourth-degree assault (DV) and one count of third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 31.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jamie Lee Edward Ard, 21, Tonasket, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
- The court found probable cause to charge Michael Timothy Wilke, 18, Tonasket, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
- The court found probable cause to charge Casey James Lawrence Brender, 28, Tonasket, with POCS (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred April 12. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Brender with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred June 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Idabelle Marie Ballesteros, 18, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred June 2.
District Court
- Tyler Chad Hahn, 28, Omak, guilty of DUI. Hahn was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 314 days suspended, and fined $2,236.
- George Alexander Hall Jr., 49, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Gordon Joseph Harry Jr., 52, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Harry was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended, and fined $43.
- Oralia J. Harry, 25, Omak, guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing. Harry was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $583.
- Austin Antonio Holcomb, 20, Oroville, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Holcomb was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and fined $1,058.
- Kyle William Nicholas Johnson, 20, Omak, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Johnson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $873.
- Timothy J.M. Johnson, 46, Omak, had a fourth degree assault charge dismissed. Johnson was fined $270.
- Mariah Nicole Kruse, 20, Omak, had an MIP/C charge dismissed. Kruse was fined $270.
- Rowdy Allen Kruse, 20, Okanogan, guilty of minor being intoxicated in a public place. Kruse received 364-day suspended sentence and fined $893.
- Luis G. Leon Lopez, 24, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: no valid operator’s license
- Jesse Daniel Ray Lightley, 23, Omak, guilty of third-degree malicious mischief. Lightley was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $723.
- Stephen R. Mapes, 59, Tonasket, had a charge dismissed: negligent fire. Mapes was fined $200.
- Mary Margaret Mathis, 50, Oroville, not guilty of fourth-degree assault.
- Terry Kenneth Matthewman, 27, Omak, had a third-degree malicious mischief charge dismissed.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, June 5, 2017
- Fraud on Bailey Meadows Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash on S. Main St. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Vehicle-vs.-fence crash on Senna St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Vehicle prowl on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Fire on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Public urination on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Kernan Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on W. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Justin Chukulnaskit, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree possession of stolen property.
- Eric Andreas Bakken, 53, booked for violation of a no-contact order and DUI.
- Lisa Louis Best, 46, booked for fourth-degree assault.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
- Theft on Conconully St. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on S. Teal Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Nigg Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Burglary on Kreeger Rd. near Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Cow Trail Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on W. Apple St. in Omak. Graffiti reported.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Birch St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Theft on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket. Tools reported missing.
- Assault on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Mark Christian Winther, 64, booked for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Kyle J. Bowden, 38, booked for POCS and a USBP hold.
- Bernard Alex Dick, 29, booked on an DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Amanda Hazel Obidowski, 29, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Brenna Marie Klimek, 19, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Kerry William Louie, 54, booked, on FTA warrants for obstruction and four counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Carlos Negrete Jr., 26, court commitment for delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana).
- Kurtis Edwin Youderian-Baker, 19, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Assault on Miller Rd. near Omak.
- Illegal burning on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Illegal fireworks on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Prostitution on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Joseph Patrick Campbell, 56, court commitment for DUI.
- Nicole Renee Samuels, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Leonardo Lopez Herrera, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joseph Dean Abrahamson, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams).
- Tyler Chad Hahn, 28, booked for second-degree DWLS.
- Byron John Desautel, 50, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Threats on Pinewood Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Fraud on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Public urination on Main St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Adam Charles Luntsford, 42, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Jamie Leigh Childers, 20, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
- Jerry Lee Winemiller, 67, booked for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Aaron Lee Dick, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Amanda Kim Matt, 33, booked on four FTA warrants, all for third-degree theft.
- Blair Bear McDougall, 34, booked for third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer) and resisting arrest.
- Rachele Lorraine Moore, 33, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Friday, June 9, 2017
- Warrant arrest on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Reevas Basin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Boating crash on Bonaparte Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Central Ave. in Oroville. Tires reported slashed.
- Burglary on Airport Rd. near Oroville.
- Erin Lorraine Phillips, 22, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
- Morningstar St. Peter, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Troy Steven Pierre, 21, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Christopher Douglas Louis, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Patrick Vincent Louis, 36, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Saturday, June 10, 2017
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Alcohol offense on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- James Carl Walker Jr., 49, booked for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Jose Agustin Sanchez, 33, booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Sammantha Struckman, 21, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, booked for second-degree theft and two counts each of possession of stolen property and forgery.
Sunday, June 11, 2017
- Theft on Davis Rd. near Oroville.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on Sunrise Heights in Okanogan.
- Automobile theft on Pine St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on No Name Rd. near Tonasket.
- Custodial interference on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Ira Leo Frank, 23, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Adrienna Louise Palmanteer, 50, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement