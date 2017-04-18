Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- The court issued an arrest warrant for Donelle Stratas, 36, Omak, for second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred April 8.
- The court issued an arrest warrant for Krystal Ann St. Peter, 42, Oroville, for second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred March 31.
- The court found probable cause to charge Erik Dylan Martinez, 42, Omak, with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred April 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cheyenne Rosemary Lezard, 21, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred March 2 and April 6.
- The court found probable cause to charge Marcos Florention Rosas, 32, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred March 2 and April 6.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 29, Omak, with first-degree robbery. The crime allegedly occurred March 30.
- Quiana Darlene Jones, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 14 to reckless burning and introduction of contraband. Jones was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 30 suspended, and fined $800.
- Michelle Lynn Carden, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty March 28 to POCS, reckless driving, third-degree DWLS and use of drug paraphernalia. Carden was sentenced to 12+ months in prison and fined $800.
- Morgan Autumne Burchinal, 30, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 4 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and POCS. The court dismissed an additional count of delivery of a controlled substance. Burchinale was sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $800 for the Oct. 29, 2016 crimes.
- Harriet LaFawn Abrahamson, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty April 7 to manufacturing a controlled substance and POCS. Abrahamson was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,360.50 for the Aug. 28, 2015 crimes.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, April 10, 2017
- Fraud on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Vin Mar Lane in Okanogan.
- Threats on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Juniper Place in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
- DUI on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
- Joshua Roberts Munsey, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joseph Wayne Davis, 28, booked for DUI.
- Heather Lyn Watson, 44, booked for POCS and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Ethan James Stout, 24, booked on two counts of violation of protection order (DV).
- Antonio Mercado Jr., 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Sex offender registry on Malott Eastside Rd. near Okanogan.
- Two reports of trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Threats on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Juniper Place in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Joseph Ave. in Tonasket.
- Theodore Kurtis Storm, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Patrick Vincent Louie, 46, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition-interlock device.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Fraud on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Two vehicle hit-and-run crash on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.
- Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St.in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. Antwine Rd. in Tonasket.
- Regina Ruthann Thomas, 28, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Stephanie Jo Barr, 30, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Donald Wayne Marsden, 58, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Kevin Michael Clark, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Casey James Brender, 28, book on a DOC detainer.
- Richard Glenn Valerno, 49, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Ronny Valdovinos, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Elijah Paul McDonald Super, 35, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Ernesto Mendez Leon, 22, booked for first-degree assault.
Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Harassment on Barker Rd. in Tonasket.
- Violation of a no-contact order Mill St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Eaglestone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Crowder Rd. near Oanogan.
- Trespassing on S. Granite St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Engh Rd. near Omak,
- Automobile theft on N. Birch St. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on Pine St. in Omak.
- Recovered vehicle on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
- DUI on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Ismael Tinoco Pio, 24, court commitments for physical control and furnishing liquor to minors.
- Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 29, booked on a DOC detainer and first-degree robbery.
- Collin Andrew Moomaw, 18, booked for first-degree burglary, two counts of firs-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Jacob Nicholas Wilson, 36, booked for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Friday, April 14, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Tractor crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. Injuries reported.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Diana Kay Matthiesen, 45, booked for DUI.
- Cody Michael Wells, 23, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Cruz Viveros, 22, booked for attempted unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting (DV).
- Tamie Marie Plunkett, 41, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Victoria Valerie Martinez, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Derrick Ryan Boggess, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Saturday, April 15, 2017
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Violation of a no-contact order on S. Whitcomb St. in Oroville.
- Michael Anthony Eisen, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Isola Katherine Martin, 29, booked for second-degree DWLS.
- Robert Chapman Nicholson, 63, booked for DUI.
- Byron Dean Iukes, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
Sunday, April 16, 2017
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on Westlake Rd. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Senna St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported..
- Drugs on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Apple Lane in Omak.
- Patrick Grant Holbrook, 50, court commitment for DUI.
- Tyler Michael Silva, 24, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
- Ward Allen Cooper, 50, booked for FTA for a recreational fishing violation.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement