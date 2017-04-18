Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on April 18, 2017 in Court, Police & 911 Calls, News

Superior Court

Criminal

  • The court issued an arrest warrant for Donelle Stratas, 36, Omak, for second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred April 8.
  • The court issued an arrest warrant for Krystal Ann St. Peter, 42, Oroville, for second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred March 31.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Erik Dylan Martinez, 42, Omak, with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred April 2.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Cheyenne Rosemary Lezard, 21, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred March 2 and April 6.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Marcos Florention Rosas, 32, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred March 2 and April 6.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 29, Omak, with first-degree robbery. The crime allegedly occurred March 30.
  • Quiana Darlene Jones, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 14 to reckless burning and introduction of contraband. Jones was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 30 suspended, and fined $800.
  • Michelle Lynn Carden, 29, Omak, pleaded guilty March 28 to POCS, reckless driving, third-degree DWLS and use of drug paraphernalia. Carden was sentenced to 12+ months in prison and fined $800.
  • Morgan Autumne Burchinal, 30, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 4 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and POCS. The court dismissed an additional count of delivery of a controlled substance. Burchinale was sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $800 for the Oct. 29, 2016 crimes.
  • Harriet LaFawn Abrahamson, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty April 7 to manufacturing a controlled substance and POCS. Abrahamson was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,360.50 for the Aug. 28, 2015 crimes.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, April 10, 2017

  • Fraud on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Vin Mar Lane in Okanogan.
  • Threats on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on Juniper Place in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • DUI on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Theft on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on E. Third St. in Tonasket.
  • Joshua Roberts Munsey, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Joseph Wayne Davis, 28, booked for DUI.
  • Heather Lyn Watson, 44, booked for POCS and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ethan James Stout, 24, booked on two counts of violation of protection order (DV).
  • Antonio Mercado Jr., 25, booked on a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

  • Trespassing on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • Sex offender registry on Malott Eastside Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Two reports of trespassing on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Threats on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Juniper Place in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Joseph Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Theodore Kurtis Storm, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Patrick Vincent Louie, 46, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition-interlock device.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Fraud on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Two vehicle hit-and-run crash on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Assault on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St.in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Antwine Rd. in Tonasket.
  • Regina Ruthann Thomas, 28, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Stephanie Jo Barr, 30, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Donald Wayne Marsden, 58, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Kevin Michael Clark, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Casey James Brender, 28, book on a DOC detainer.
  • Richard Glenn Valerno, 49, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Ronny Valdovinos, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Elijah Paul McDonald Super, 35, booked for third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Ernesto Mendez Leon, 22, booked for first-degree assault.

Thursday, April 13, 2017

  • Harassment on Barker Rd. in Tonasket.
  • Violation of a no-contact order Mill St. in Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Eaglestone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Crowder Rd. near Oanogan.
  • Trespassing on S. Granite St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Engh Rd. near Omak,
  • Automobile theft on N. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Automobile theft on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Recovered vehicle on N. Elm St. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • DUI on W. Second Ave. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Ismael Tinoco Pio, 24, court commitments for physical control and furnishing liquor to minors.
  • Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 29, booked on a DOC detainer and first-degree robbery.
  • Collin Andrew Moomaw, 18, booked for first-degree burglary, two counts of firs-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.
  • Jacob Nicholas Wilson, 36, booked for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Friday, April 14, 2017

  • One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Tractor crash on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. Injuries reported.
  • Malicious mischief on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on Ed Louis Rd. near Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville. No injuries reported.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Diana Kay Matthiesen, 45, booked for DUI.
  • Cody Michael Wells, 23, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Cruz Viveros, 22, booked for attempted unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting (DV).
  • Tamie Marie Plunkett, 41, booked on fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Victoria Valerie Martinez, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Derrick Ryan Boggess, 26, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Saturday, April 15, 2017

  • Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Malicious mischief on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on S. Whitcomb St. in Oroville.
  • Michael Anthony Eisen, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Isola Katherine Martin, 29, booked for second-degree DWLS.
  • Robert Chapman Nicholson, 63, booked for DUI.
  • Byron Dean Iukes, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.

Sunday, April 16, 2017

  • Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Weapons offense on Westlake Rd. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Senna St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported..
  • Drugs on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Apple Lane in Omak.
  • Patrick Grant Holbrook, 50, court commitment for DUI.
  • Tyler Michael Silva, 24, booked for violation of a no-contact order.
  • Ward Allen Cooper, 50, booked for FTA for a recreational fishing violation.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

