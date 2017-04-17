Congressman Newhouse to host Listening Session in Okanogan County

BREWSTER – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will host a listening for 4th Congressional District constituents at the Brewster High School Gym, 503 South 7th Street, Brewster, on Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to limited seating, listening session attendance is limited to Washington’s 4th Congressional District constituents only. Proof of current address will be required for check-in. Check-in will begin one hour before the start of each event. To facilitate the check-in process, constituents are strongly encouraged to pre-register online for the listening session here. (Pre-registration is not required and does not guarantee admission; it is solely to speed the check-in process at the event.)

“Items that inhibit the participation or view of fellow constituents will be prohibited, including, but not limited to: signs, banners, noisemakers, and bullhorns. Constituents who attempt to bring prohibited items into the event will be asked to dispose of the item or return it to their vehicle,” reads a recent press release from the Congressman.

