Community Solar project could be built this spring

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD commissioners set the bill credit rate for the Sunny Okanogan Community Solar project at five cents per kilowatt-hour of production, applied to the bills of those who participate in the project, which could be built this spring.

The community solar project is working through permitting and gathering possible contractors on the small works roster.

PUD staff clarified that the project will not be built unless enough PUD customers choose to participate and fund the project up front. The total cost of the project, including ongoing maintenance, will be included in the upfront cost.

The project will be brought before commissioners for approval before proceeding with construction.

The bill credit rate is one method through which participants earn back the money they paid up front. They will receive the five-cent credit, along with a state 14-cent incentive, proportional to how much of the project they purchased. The credit rate was determined after staff researched what other utilities do and factoring in the average kilowatt-hour cost that Okanogan PUD residential customers actually pay.

More information is available on the PUD website.

In other business, the board: