Comments sought on Okanogan County Comprehensive Plan

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Board of County Commissioners invites the public to offer comments regarding potential revisions to the Okanogan County Comprehensive Plan with particular attention to policies regarding water quality and quantity.

Okanogan County adopted a comprehensive plan in 1964 which had several area specific revisions until a revised comprehensive plan was adopted in 2014. The revised comprehensive plan came under litigation and in a stipulated agreement the commissioners have agreed to review the comprehensive plan.

Comments should be directed to specific revisions such as added or deleted sections or language changes to accomplish desired goals or address perceived shortcomings. Input received will be considered in the drafting of proposed revisions.

Proposed revisions to the comprehensive plan will undergo public review including environmental review in accordance with the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. This review will include publication of proposed revisions, scoping and preparation of an environmental impact statement, and public hearings with the regional planning commission and ultimately the BOCC. The projected schedule for planning commission hearings is early 2018.

Written comments may be submitted to Roxana King at the address listed below or rking@co.okanogan.wa.us. Comments received prior to 5 p.m. Friday October 13, 2017 will be considered in the initial drafting of proposed revisions. .

Direct questions to: Perry Huston, Director, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, 509-422-7118. phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us