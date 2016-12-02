Colville Tribal Veterans leave for Standing Rock

Submitted by Meghan Francis

NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes held a special ceremony today (Dec. 2, 2016) to bless the ten Colville Veterans who are deploying to the Dakota Access Pipeline protest, in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

“Veterans Stand for Standing Rock” is a national movement of veterans who will participate in a peaceful demonstration with the Water Protectors against construction of the DAPL. Colville Veterans will join other vets to form a protective shield for DAPL protestors, and to protect human rights and the sacred water. The Colville Business Council strongly supports our veterans and their integrity for standing up for Mother Earth and all people.

The following Veterans will deploy from Nespelem today: Joaquin Marchand, Inchelium Councilman Larry Allen, Monte Joseph Sr., Harvey Moses Jr., Adam Bearcub Jr., Edward Cawston, Michael Joseph, Vince McDonald, Ray Watt and Rick Desautel.

“This is all about tribal sovereignty. Tribes are trying to protect their sacred burial sites, sacred water, the people and the land.” CBC Chairman Dr. Michael Marchand said today. “Tribal Nations and the United States Veterans are organized across the country to take a stand and really show the world what is important: water.”

The Veterans will be at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in North Dakota, where there is a historic gathering of Water Protectors from around the world.

About the Colville Tribes:

Today, more than 9,365 descendants of 12 aboriginal tribes of Indians are enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. The tribes, commonly known by English and French names, are: the Colville, the Nespelem, the San Poil, the Lake, the Palus, the Wenatchi (Wenatchee), the Chelan, the Entiat, the Methow, the southern Okanogan, the Moses Columbia and the Nez Perce of Chief Joseph’s Bands.