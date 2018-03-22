Change in Okanogan County Auditor’s office hours

Title and licensing counter moves

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Auditor’s office, including the vehicle and vessel licensing department, will move to new hours beginning Monday, April 2. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The title and licensing counter is now located in the main auditor’s office, room 104 on the first floor of the courthouse.

In addition, the auditor’s office says they are very happy to announce the re-opening of a licensing sub-agent office in Twisp, serving the Methow Valley area. They are at 141 N Glover St, the same location as before. Initially, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday through Thursday, with plans to expand as the need arises. The phone number is 509-997-1155.

“Be sure to drop in and welcome Kim and Jason Thorpe,” said Okanogan County Auditor Laurie Thomas.