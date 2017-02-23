Canadian suspected of human smuggling arrested near Molson

Six Indian nationals also arrested by Oroville Border Patrol

OROVILLE – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Oroville Station arrested six people involved in alien smuggling on Feb. 8.

Five illegal aliens from India, who were spotted by remote camera near the border, were apprehended after they crossed the international border separating Canada and the United States near Molson, Wash. Once inside the United States, the group was picked up by a Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle along 9 Mile Road. A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were stopped by Border Patrol agents just outside of Oroville.

The driver and suspected smuggler had no known relationship with the five illegal aliens who he had picked up and who had entered the United States a day earlier under false pretenses. All six individuals in the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Oroville Border Patrol Station for case investigation and processing, according to the Spokane Sector Public Affairs Office.

The aliens from India were ordered to appear before an immigration judge who will determine whether they may lawfully remain in the United States. The suspected smuggler, later identified as Muhammed Khan will be prosecuted for 8 USC 1324 (Alien Smuggling) and processed for deportation proceedings.

“The success of our mission relies on the dedication and vigilance of our Border Patrol agents,” stated Spokane Sector Chief Henry Rolon. “This is another example of the excellent law enforcement work that our agents do in the field every day protecting our nation’s borders and communities.”

CBP’s Spokane Border Patrol Sector has the mission of protecting our nation’s borders, between the official ports of entry, by detecting and apprehending terrorists and/or terrorist weapons. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling (800) 218-9788 or email ProtectUS@cbp.dhs.gov and including “Report” in the subject line.