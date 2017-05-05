Busy Beavers Firewood delivers and more

Looking to get some firewood? Busy Beavers Firewood has plenty of it. Recently, Busy Beavers Firewood owners, Shane Knowlton and his wife Pamela Knowlton, decided to take their business full time.

Busy Beavers Firewood was technically started back in August of 2013. However, it was never a full time business, until now, they say. Starting out in the business, Shane Knowlton said, “We saw a need for firewood.”

In addition, they loved the people and the work and having both their two kids, Kody (now age 21) and Katie (now age 18), be a part of their business. After a while, the Knowltons decided to venture into several different areas of the wood business. As of right now, their services and products consist of firewood delivery, sawdust bags, wood bundles, kindling, tinder, as well as Forestry Consulting. In the future, Busy Beavers would like to continue to expand.

“We hope to provide firewood to all of North Central Washington,” said Shane Knowlton.

Shane’s wife, Pamela, is also encouraging the business towards pellets and organic compost in the future as well.

Busy Beavers Firewood delivers to Okanogan County, along with parts of Douglas and Lincoln counties. The couple says they are open to also delivering to Chelan and Ferry counties. Among the wood types they provide are Douglas Fir, Western Larch (Tamarack) and Lodgepole Pine (no Ponderosa pine).

Along with being a certified NFA member, “we provide a good honest wood service,” say the Knowltons. They promise delivery of measured out solid cords along with on-time delivery.

“We are there when we say we’re going to be there,” said Pamela Knowlton.

Shane Knowlton brings a lot of experience to the business, he has a two-year degree in Forestry, along with 24 years in timber with the state Department of Natural Resources. He can provide Stand Evaluations (for timber harvest and fuels reduction), permitting, field work (for harvesting) and forest management.

The Knowltons say that Busy Beavers will be raffling off two cords of firewood this May Festival and encourage people to get in touch with them if they want to enter.

Feel free to check them out by visiting Busy Beavers on Facebook or on their website at busybeaversfirewood.com. You can email them for more information at busybeaversfirewood@yahoo.com or give them a call at 509-560-3064.