Burn ban expires for Okanogan County

Submitted by Joye Redfield-Wilder

UNION GAP – The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County has expired as scheduled today at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County was called for on Feb. 14 and was extended on Feb. 17 because air quality conditions was thought likely to be unhealthy for sensitive groups through the weekend, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

Light winds and rain on Monday evening helped to improve conditions in Okanogan County by Tuesday morning.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.