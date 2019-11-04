BPA plans power outages north of Riverside on Nov. 5 and 6

OKANOGAN – Two 15-minute power outages are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 6, both starting at 11:55 p.m. and lasting until approximately 12:10 a.m.

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will de-energize the transmission lines for Tonasket and Oroville to perform maintenance work.

All Okanogan County PUD customers north of Riverside will be affected by these two short outages.

View affected area on Okanogan County Advisory MAP.

Okanogan County Emergency Management suggests asking family, friends and neighbors if they are aware of these outages and to also ask them if they are receiving ALERTS from Okanogan County Emergency Management? If not they may Opt-in at WWW.okanoganDEM.org

View Okanogan County Public Utility District web page at https://www.okanoganpud. org/