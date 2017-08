TONASKET – The state Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Bonaparte Creek Bridge starting this week.

Located at Milepost 263, a mile east of Tonasket on SR20 the bridge will have repair to concrete columns, girders and soffits.

Work is scheduled for Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The DOT says travelers should expect short delays with single lane flagger-controlled traffic across the bridge.