BLM modifies Fire Restrictions Order in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE – Due to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District’s commitment to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive, fire restrictions on lands administered by the district and by the BLM have been modified to prohibit the building, maintaining, attending or using a fire of any type, including charcoal briquette fires.

An exemption is made for liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

The modified restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 and will affect BLM lands in the following eastern Washington counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties. Restrictions are in place until further notice. In addition to prohibiting campfires, restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles, smoking, shooting of exploding targets and the use of fireworks is still in effect. A complete, modified fire restriction order is attached to this release and can be found online at https://www.blm.gov/press-release/washingtonblm-modifies-fire-restrictions-order-eastern-washington.