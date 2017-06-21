Benefit will help send wheelchair athlete to national veterans games

OROVILLE — Casey L. Pooler, who served in the United States Marine Corps, is raising money to compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair games.

“I have been competing in them on and off for the last 20 years, when I have the funds to do so,” said Pooler, a disabled military veteran confined to a wheelchair due to a military injury acquired while on duty.

“I love to stay active, compete in adapted sports, and help others with disabilities stay active,” Pooler said, whose fundraising efforts are aimed at being able to attend and compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. “I need to raise enough to also cover food, lodging and transportation costs that occur during competition at the week-long games.”

According to Poole, this is the largest annual sporting event for wheelchair athletes in the world.

Poole competes in archery, slalom, nine-ball and weight lifting.

“The National Veterans games give veterans hope and a way to compete and stay healthy, and build long lasting friendships with other veterans,” said Poole. “Please help me continue healing, while giving others hope.”

Helping him this weekend are Jim Heskett and Paula Schultz, owners of the Hideaway Bar & Grill in Oroville, who will be putting on a benefit BBQ and car wash to raise funds for Poole to be able to attend this year’s competition. The BBQ and car wash start Saturday, June 24 at noon. Live music will be provided by The Company Band both Friday and Saturday evenings, June 23-24.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, this year. For more information, google: Cincinnati to host 37th National Veterans Wheelchair Games July 17-22, 2017.