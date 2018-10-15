Autumn workshops for writers

Submitted by Melissa Gale

Write On The River Events Volunteer

WENATCHEE – Regional writers have a great opportunity to stretch themselves and aim high at Write On The River’s Autumn Writers Workshop, “Reaching Readers.” Past conference presenters Jason Brick and Rachel Letofsky will each offer a different perspective on effectively connecting with your audience, plus a personal meeting to discuss your partial manuscript with them.

The two-workshop event is at Wenatchee Valley College on Saturday, October 20, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. WOTR Members pay only $70, nonmembers $85, for the workshops, an (optional) critique and box lunch. NOTE: The deadline for manuscript submissions has been extended to October 10. (see writeontheriver.org for registration, submission and reception details.

Jason Brick specializes in strategies for short, sellable fiction and non-fiction for print and online publication. He has ghost written over 20 books and published over 3,000 short stories and articles both in print and on line and frequently hosts workshops and lectures at writer’s conferences and festivals.

Author and literary agent Rachel Letofsky will help you present your work in the best possible light to mentors, agents, editors, and publishers. She joined The Cooke Agency in 2010 and frequently travels throughout Canada and the US to works with both published and still unpublished authors in a focused, collaborative and hands-on manner.

Write On The River is a local writing community dedicated to fostering the writing arts, sustaining a vital North Central Washington writing community and nurturing writers from inspiration to publication. For more information and on-line registration go to writeontheriver.org