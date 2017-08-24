Oroville CARES to host Opiod Cafe’

OROVILLE – Oroville CARES Coalition, in collaboration with the Okanogan County Community Coalition and Public Health, will be hosting an Opiod Cafe’ on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Oroville High School Library.

This is a discussion and brainstorming session around the topic of the opiod crisis facing the nation. Kathy Adams will be here to facilitate.

“There is room for about 40 participants, so the Coalition is asking people that know others who would be interested, please invite them,” said Marlene Barker, director of Oroville CARES.

CARES is an acronym for Community Advocates Responding w/Effective Strategies Oroville CARES Coalition was launched in August of 2015 when a group of concerned citizens gathered to discuss substance abuse prevention and ways to protect the youth of the community.