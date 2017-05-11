Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 12 of two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, and one count of third-degree malicious mischief. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 50 months (4.2 years) in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred Jan. 7.
- Kyle Steve Scott Cate, 25, Omak, pleaded guilty April 21 to solicitation for distribution of a controlled substance (heroin). Cate was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $1,360.50 for the Nov. 11, 2016 crime.
- Zachary Todd Gorba, 26, Tonasket, pleaded guilty April 21 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft. Gorba was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Aug. 8, 2016 crimes.
- Nathaniel Lloyd Green, 36, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 25 to two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of failure to obey. The court dismissed a resisting arrest charge. Green was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the April 9, 2016 crimes.
- Joaquin Polito Vasquez, 20, Tonasket, pleaded guilty April 26 to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (extracted THC) to a person under the age of 18 and delivery of marijuana. Polito Vasquez was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 10, 2016 crimes.
- Shane Roy MacDougall, 37, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 26 to first-degree criminal trespassing (DV), attempting to elude a pursuing police officer, violation of a no-contact order (DV) and third-degree DWLS. MacDougall was sentenced to 51 months (4.25 years) in prison and fined $1,375.50. The crimes occurred Feb. 26.
- Jared Joseph Milam, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to third-degree assault (law enforcement officer). Milam was sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 6 crim.
- Dustin Cody Smith, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to POCS (heroin). Smith was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $1,760.50 for the Feb. 18 crime.
- Erik Dylan Martinez, 28, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to attempted third-degree theft and second-degree burglary. Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the June 1, 2016 crimes.
- Billy Joy Willis, 66, Omak, pleaded guilty April 14 to dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The court dismissed an additional charge: possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Willis was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the June 1, 2016 crime.
- Celio Mendez Torres, 39, Okanogan, pleaded guilty May 2 to harassment (gross misdemeanor) (DV). Mendez Torres was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $875.50 for the Nov. 21, 2016 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Patrick J. Wapato, 33, Omak, with violation of a no-contact order (DV). The crime allegedly occurred April 8.
- The court found probable cause to charge Donelle Stratas, 36, Omak, with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree ID theft, and one count each of third-degree theft and making a false or misleading statement. Those crimes allegedly occurred April 13. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Stratas with an additional charge of theft of a motor vehicle. That crime also allegedly occurred April 13.
- The court found probable cause to charge Ernesto Eduardo Mendez Leon, 22, Okanogan, with first-degree assault (deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred April 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Collin Andrew Moomaw, 18, Omak, with first-degree assault (deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred April 12.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, May 1 2017
- Assault on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Two reports of loitering on Pine St. in Okanogan.
- Drugs at the Oroville Port of Entry.
- Two-vehicle crash on Elmway in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- DWLS on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Firearm reported missing.
- Theft on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville. Medical and photography equipment reported missing.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Hopfer Rd. near Omak.
- DUI on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Sr., 43, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Jr., 23, booked for third-degree theft.
- Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 21, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for MIP/C.
- Charley Louise Thomas, 30, court commitment for DUI.
- Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked for third-degree malicious mischief and a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
- Littering on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak. Sacajawea Dollars reported missing.
- Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
- Threats on Dun Horse Dr. near Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on W. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Harassment on 19th Ave. in Oroville.
- Assault on N. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Maeghan Angela Pier, 24, booked for DUI and hit & run (unattended).
- Nickolas Gilbert Andrews, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for obstruction.
- Lance Victor Paul, 23, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Nathaniel Marcus Maden, 35, booked for felony harassment (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Joe Ballesteros Lopez, 22, court commitment for third-degree theft.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
- Domestic dispute on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on W. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Harassment on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Sex offense registry on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- DWLS on E. Delicious St. in Tonasket.
- Ishna Mason, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Rose Madeline Condon, 39, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Mandi Smith, 38, booked on a warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Moccasin HUD Flat Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on Koala Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Ferry St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Trespassing on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket
- David George Vanvekoven II, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Cayden Lee Latimer, 20, booked on an FTC warrant for possession of marijuana.
- Nicole Renee Samuels, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, booked on FTC warrants for DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, May 5, 2017
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Flood on Thorndike Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Custodial interference on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
- Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Maple St. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Threats on Pine St. in Omak.
- Wayne Kenneth Doner, 60, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
- George Alexander Hall Jr., 49, booked on an FTC warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Alex Michelle Zufall, 22, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
- Jeremey John Wright, 41, booked on a bench warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Trudie Leigh Mapes, 29, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
- Eli Joseph Senator, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.
Saturday, May 6, 2017
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Dale Allen Dr. near Tonasket.
- Trespassing Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Oak St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- DWLS on N. Locust Ave. in Tonasket.
- Justin Dean Friedlander, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Gordon Joseph Harry, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Sunday, May 7, 2017
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Oroville. Injuries reported.
- Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Billy Joe Willis, 66, booked for pornography/depictions of minors.
- Brian Kyle Marchand, 37, booked for third-degree DWLS.
by Gazette-Tribune on May 5, 2017
Superior Court
Criminal
- Derrick James Charley, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (methamphetamine). Charley was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 1 crime.
- Veronica Salinas Montoya, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. Salinas Montoya was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $800 for the March 3 crimes.
- Antonio Valentine Castillo, 24, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 11 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Castillo was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Dec. 28 and 30, 2016 crimes.
- Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to third-degree malicious mischief. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50.
- Zachary Steven Skone, 19, Warden, pleaded guilty April 18 to aiming or discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. Skone was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $765.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 12, 2016 in Omak.
- Richard Alan Reed, 56, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine). Reed was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crime.
- Gerald Lee Watt Sr., 38, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI and obstruction. Watt was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,960.50 for the Jan. 27 crimes.
- Trisha Jeanette Carson, 46, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Carson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the May 19, 2016 crimes.
- Dona Castillo Reed, 46, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine) and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Reed was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crimes.
- Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 11 of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 38 months (3.16 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Nov. 10, 2016 crimes.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, April 24, 2017
- Utility problem on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Threats on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Malicious mischief on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Assault on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
- Littering on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Two reports of burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Cody James Small, 27, court commitment for DUI.
- Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Mariam Jean Barrow, 27, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Malicious mischief on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on Lone Pine HUD Rd. near Omak.
- Four reports of malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Locust St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. in Omak.
- Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Jared Dean Levi, 34, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious (DV).
- James Cody Peters, 30, booked on FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
- Jason Leroy George, 51, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
- Two-vehicle crash on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Assault on Millers Lane near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Christine Marie Keenan, 47, booked for DUI.
- Bertin Torres Manzanares, 35, booked on a bench warrant for POCS, resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley Lynette Picard, 34, booked on FTA warrants for reckless endangerment, DUI and second-degree DWLS.
- Jeffrey Alan Butler, 54, booked for first-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, harassment (threats to kill) and third-degree DWLS.
- Kerry William Louie, 54, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Thursday, April 27, 2017
- Assault on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Orovillle.
- Domestic dispute on Barker Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on E. Wannacut Lane near Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Illegal burning on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
- Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
- Tricia Lynn Dezellem, 43, booked on two FTA warrants, both for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
- Zane Michael Rehmke, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Friday, April 28, 2017
- Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on S. Birch St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Quince St. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, booked on a warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Josephine Mary Lambert, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Randy Adrian St. Peter, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Ezra Thomas Chapman, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
- James Michael Eriksen, 34, court commitments for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Joshua Poet Elias, 25, booked for second-degree assault (DV).
Saturday, April 29, 2017
- Fraud on Cherry Orchard Lane near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Johnson Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Edmonds St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
- Assault on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on W. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- James Carl Lee Walker, Jr., 49 booked for first-degree DLWS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Sunday, April 30, 2017
- Weapons offense on Crowsnest Rd. near Riverside.
- Malicious mischief on Windy Flat Rd. near Tonasket.
- Structure fire on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
- Troy Douglas Hayden, 49, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement