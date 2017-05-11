Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court

Criminal

  • Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 12 of two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, and one count of third-degree malicious mischief. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 50 months (4.2 years) in prison and fined $800. The crimes occurred Jan. 7.
  • Kyle Steve Scott Cate, 25, Omak, pleaded guilty April 21 to solicitation for distribution of a controlled substance (heroin). Cate was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $1,360.50 for the Nov. 11, 2016 crime.
  • Zachary Todd Gorba, 26, Tonasket, pleaded guilty April 21 to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft. Gorba was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Aug. 8, 2016 crimes.
  • Nathaniel Lloyd Green, 36, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 25 to two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of failure to obey. The court dismissed a resisting arrest charge. Green was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the April 9, 2016 crimes.
  • Joaquin Polito Vasquez, 20, Tonasket, pleaded guilty April 26 to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (extracted THC) to a person under the age of 18 and delivery of marijuana. Polito Vasquez was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 10, 2016 crimes.
  • Shane Roy MacDougall, 37, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 26 to first-degree criminal trespassing (DV), attempting to elude a pursuing police officer, violation of a no-contact order (DV) and third-degree DWLS. MacDougall was sentenced to 51 months (4.25 years) in prison and fined $1,375.50. The crimes occurred Feb. 26.
  • Jared Joseph Milam, 32, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to third-degree assault (law enforcement officer). Milam was sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 6 crim.
  • Dustin Cody Smith, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to POCS (heroin). Smith was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $1,760.50 for the Feb. 18 crime.
  • Erik Dylan Martinez, 28, Omak, pleaded guilty May 2 to attempted third-degree theft and second-degree burglary. Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the June 1, 2016 crimes.
  • Billy Joy Willis, 66, Omak, pleaded guilty April 14 to dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The court dismissed an additional charge: possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Willis was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the June 1, 2016 crime.
  • Celio Mendez Torres, 39, Okanogan, pleaded guilty May 2 to harassment (gross misdemeanor) (DV). Mendez Torres was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $875.50 for the Nov. 21, 2016 crimes.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Patrick J. Wapato, 33, Omak, with violation of a no-contact order (DV). The crime allegedly occurred April 8.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Donelle Stratas, 36, Omak, with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree ID theft, and one count each of third-degree theft and making a false or misleading statement. Those crimes allegedly occurred April 13. In a second case, the court found probable cause to charge Stratas with an additional charge of theft of a motor vehicle. That crime also allegedly occurred April 13.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Ernesto Eduardo Mendez Leon, 22, Okanogan, with first-degree assault (deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred April 12.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Collin Andrew Moomaw, 18, Omak, with first-degree assault (deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred April 12.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, May 1 2017

  • Assault on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Two reports of loitering on Pine St. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs at the Oroville Port of Entry.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Elmway in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
  • DWLS on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Summit Lake Rd. near Tonasket. Firearm reported missing.
  • Theft on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville. Medical and photography equipment reported missing.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Hopfer Rd. near Omak.
  • DUI on E. Seventh St. in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Third Ave. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Hit-and-run vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Nukona Charley McCraigie Sr., 43, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Nukona Charley McCraigie Jr., 23, booked for third-degree theft.
  • Anthony Jason Bigwolf, 21, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for MIP/C.
  • Charley Louise Thomas, 30, court commitment for DUI.
  • Ryan Alan Cude, 38, booked for third-degree malicious mischief and a DOC detainer.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

  • Littering on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
  • Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak. Sacajawea Dollars reported missing.
  • Assault on Monroe St. in Okanogan.
  • Weapons offense on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
  • Warrant arrest on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Dun Horse Dr. near Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on 19th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Assault on N. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Maeghan Angela Pier, 24, booked for DUI and hit & run (unattended).
  • Nickolas Gilbert Andrews, 31, booked on an FTA warrant for obstruction.
  • Lance Victor Paul, 23, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Nathaniel Marcus Maden, 35, booked for felony harassment (DV), fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Joe Ballesteros Lopez, 22, court commitment for third-degree theft.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

  • Domestic dispute on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on W. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Harassment on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Sex offense registry on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • DWLS on E. Delicious St. in Tonasket.
  • Ishna Mason, 36, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Rose Madeline Condon, 39, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Mandi Smith, 38, booked on a warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Thursday, May 4, 2017

  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Moccasin HUD Flat Rd. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Kermal Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on Koala Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket
  • David George Vanvekoven II, 45, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Cayden Lee Latimer, 20, booked on an FTC warrant for possession of marijuana.
  • Nicole Renee Samuels, 19, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Donovan Rae Nysti, 24, booked on FTC warrants for DUI and use of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, May 5, 2017

  • Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Burglary on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Flood on Thorndike Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Custodial interference on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
  • Theft on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Maple St. in Omak.
  • Assault on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Wayne Kenneth Doner, 60, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
  • George Alexander Hall Jr., 49, booked on an FTC warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Alex Michelle Zufall, 22, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
  • Jeremey John Wright, 41, booked on a bench warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Trudie Leigh Mapes, 29, booked for POCS (methamphetamine).
  • Eli Joseph Senator, 21, booked on an FTA warrant for MIP/C.

Saturday, May 6, 2017

  • Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Dale Allen Dr. near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing Omak River Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Harassment on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Sixth Ave. in Omak.
  • Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • DWLS on N. Locust Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Justin Dean Friedlander, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Gordon Joseph Harry, 51, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sunday, May 7, 2017

  • One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 97 near Oroville. Injuries reported.
  • Burglary on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Billy Joe Willis, 66, booked for pornography/depictions of minors.
  • Brian Kyle Marchand, 37, booked for third-degree DWLS.

  • Derrick James Charley, 23, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (methamphetamine). Charley was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $800 for the Feb. 1 crime.
  • Veronica Salinas Montoya, 30, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to POCS (heroin) and use of drug paraphernalia. Salinas Montoya was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $800 for the March 3 crimes.
  • Antonio Valentine Castillo, 24, Okanogan, pleaded guilty April 11 to second-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Castillo was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $1,260.50 for the Dec. 28 and 30, 2016 crimes.
  • Raynee Dakota Moore, 22, Omak, pleaded guilty April 11 to third-degree malicious mischief. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 344 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50.
  • Zachary Steven Skone, 19, Warden, pleaded guilty April 18 to aiming or discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. Skone was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $765.50. The crimes occurred Aug. 12, 2016 in Omak.
  • Richard Alan Reed, 56, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine). Reed was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crime.
  • Gerald Lee Watt Sr., 38, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI and obstruction. Watt was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $1,960.50 for the Jan. 27 crimes.
  • Trisha Jeanette Carson, 46, Omak, pleaded guilty April 18 to first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. Carson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined $700 for the May 19, 2016 crimes.
  • Dona Castillo Reed, 46, Oroville, pleaded guilty April 18 to POCS (methamphetamine) and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Reed was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $800 for the April 21, 2016 crimes.
  • Brandon William Cate, 30, Omak, was found guilty (jury trial) April 11 of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft. Cate was sentenced April 19 to 38 months (3.16 years) in prison and fined $800 for the Nov. 10, 2016 crimes.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, April 24, 2017

  • Utility problem on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
  • Threats on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Malicious mischief on N. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Assault on E. Seventh Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Eighth Ave. in Omak.
  • Littering on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Two reports of burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Cody James Small, 27, court commitment for DUI.
  • Alfred Rodney Wapato, 56, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
  • Mariam Jean Barrow, 27, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

  • Malicious mischief on Talkire Lake Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
  • Warrant arrest on Lone Pine HUD Rd. near Omak.
  • Four reports of malicious mischief on E. Bartlett Ave. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. in Omak.
  • Assault on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Jared Dean Levi, 34, booked on FTA warrants for fourth-degree assault (DV), interfering with reporting (DV) and third-degree malicious (DV).
  • James Cody Peters, 30, booked on FTA warrant for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
  • Jason Leroy George, 51, booked on an FTC warrant for third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Jess Martin Shadle, 33, booked on a DOC detainer.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

  • Two-vehicle crash on Pine Chee Rd. near Oroville. No injuries reported.
  • Assault on Millers Lane near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
  • DWLS on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 in Tonasket.
  • Weapons offense on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Christine Marie Keenan, 47, booked for DUI.
  • Bertin Torres Manzanares, 35, booked on a bench warrant for POCS, resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ashley Lynette Picard, 34, booked on FTA warrants for reckless endangerment, DUI and second-degree DWLS.
  • Jeffrey Alan Butler, 54, booked for first-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, harassment (threats to kill) and third-degree DWLS.
  • Kerry William Louie, 54, booked for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Thursday, April 27, 2017

  • Assault on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Hwy. 97 near Orovillle.
  • Domestic dispute on Barker Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Trespassing on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on E. Wannacut Lane near Oroville.
  • Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
  • Illegal burning on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Fraud on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
  • Tricia Lynn Dezellem, 43, booked on two FTA warrants, both for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Travis Lee James, 22, booked on an FTC warrant for MIP/C.
  • Zane Michael Rehmke, 23, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Friday, April 28, 2017

  • Theft on Nichols Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Elmway in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Havillah Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Assault on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Weapons offense on S. Birch St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Ferry St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on Quince St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on S. Tonasket Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle crash on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Isidro Diaz Gonzalez, 27, booked on a warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Josephine Mary Lambert, 19, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Randy Adrian St. Peter, 41, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
  • Ezra Thomas Chapman, 36, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree DWLS.
  • James Michael Eriksen, 34, court commitments for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
  • Joshua Poet Elias, 25, booked for second-degree assault (DV).

Saturday, April 29, 2017

  • Fraud on Cherry Orchard Lane near Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Johnson Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Clarkson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Edmonds St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Locust St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Fig Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on W. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • James Carl Lee Walker, Jr., 49 booked for first-degree DLWS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Sunday, April 30, 2017

  • Weapons offense on Crowsnest Rd. near Riverside.
  • Malicious mischief on Windy Flat Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Structure fire on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Douglas St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Fifth St. in Tonasket.
  • Troy Douglas Hayden, 49, booked for assault in violation of a no-contact order.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

