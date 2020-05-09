37th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace includes Zoom connection

OROVILLE/OSOYOOS – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact U.S. and Canadian Border officials will not allow people to meet in their usual spot near the Oroville and Osoyoos Ports of Entry, the annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace this Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m., will take place on both sides of the border, with a Zoom connection to bring peacemakers together.

Organizers say the Walk for Peace, said participants have several choices:

(1) U.S. Okanogan peacemakers can walk to the border from Oroville or drive to the border and congregate on U.S. soil. Canadian Peacemakers can walk or drive to the Duty-free Store on Canadian soil and congregate. Both group(s) at the border can connect to each other through a Zoom Meeting connection either by phone, computer, or tablet by following the information below.

(2) People can also join the celebration on a Zoom meeting connection through their Internet connection either on your smart phone (android or iPhone), computer, or tablet in the comfort of your home or wherever you get your Internet service.

Dave Cursons, JJ Verigan, Joseph Enzensperger and Rick Gillespie are inviting you to a scheduled virtual Zoom meeting of the 37th Annual Mothers Day Walk 4 Peace.

“We can begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time, but to insure that we get onto the call, we have scheduled the call 30 minutes earlier so we can sign people up who want to share a song, prayer, or statement during our call,” said organizers. “We can have up to 100 people on the call and are unlimited in time of our call. We hope to keep the call between 30 to 60 minutes starting at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.”

Those connecting from a smart phone, computer or tablet and have the ability to watch movies on your cellular service will have video and audio on the call. If not, audio will probably be what you get. In your browser, copy and paste the URL below into the browser text block at the top of your browser. No meeting ID or password is required, the URL link will take you into the meeting. Organizers will be in the meeting early to get things set up.

For those joining by your phone without video capabilities, you will have to call the number (for your area in Canada or U.S.) below that will connect you to Zoom, then you will be asked to enter the meeting ID elow and then the password to connect by audio to the meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting URL:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/

Meeting ID: 858 7135 7189

Password: 523711

Dial by location

+1 253 215 8782 US (WA)

+1 778 907 2071 Canada (BC)

+1 587 328 1099 Canada (AB)

Meeting ID: 858 7135 7189

Password: 523711

To find a local number if the ones above do not work: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/

If you have any questions, give Gillespie a call at 509-485-3844, and I’ll try m best to help you.