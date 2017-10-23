Veterans photos needed for iMovie

TONASKET – The Tonasket High School ASB will be hosting a Veterans Day Assembly Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the high school commons from 9:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Veterans are asked to submit photos to be used in an iMovie consisting of all veterans photos. Photos would have to be submitted by Oct. 26 to be included in this year’s iMovie. Please send them to Roberta Scholz at scholzr@hotmail.com.

Veterans are also encouraged to bring items to be displayed on the Veterans’ Memorabilia table at the Veterans Day Assembly.

Prior to the assembly, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Nov. 7, THS ASB and FBLA clubs will be providing a refreshment area for veterans and community members. Decorated tables will be provided for veterans to sit at, enjoy the refreshments and watch the assembly.