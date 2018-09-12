Oroville Town Wide Yard Sale this Saturday

OROVILLE – Oroville is holding its inaugural Town Wide Yard Sale this Saturday, Sept. 15 in front of the Community Library from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event is being coordinated by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce, the Oroville Farmers’ Market, the Library and Lakeside Pharmacy

Those that can’t conveniently set up at home due to location, are encouraged to come set up in town with their neighbors. If there are too many registrations for this area the coordinators will add another, just as convenient and just as fun, they say. All town sales must be cleaned up completely by 4 p.m. People that participate at their own location can set their own hours. Just let the coordinators know and they will add you to the map..

Stop by the Oroville Library or Lakeside Pharmacy during the week, or the Oroville Farmers’ Market Manager’s booth on Saturday. Pick up your registration form, fill it out and return it to one of these locations or mail it to: Oroville Chamber of Commerce PO Box 2140 Oroville, WA 98844.

Registration for home yard sales will be $5 (to get on the map). Registration for a town site, 10’x10’, will be $10. Participants will be notified if they are to set up somewhere besides the LIbrary.

Include your payment with your registration form. If you are not paid you will not be on the map. Make checks payable to The Oroville Senior Center. All registration fees go to support the Senior Center.

Organizers will create a town map with indications where all the houses having yard sales are located. If you are a shopper and want a map there are two ways to get one:

Stop in for breakfast at the senior center. With your breakfast purchase you will receive a free map!

Visit any of the above locations the week before the sale or come to the Farmers’ Market on Saturday and donate a can of food for the food bank. You will receive your map in exchange for the donation, and off you go yard saling.

If you are a seller, they will provide you a free copy of the map. You will be responsible to put up signage for your home. If you have items you would like to donate to the senior center yard sale please call directly and make arrangements for drop off.

Organizers say they are sponsoring the event to create a spirit of cooperation and friendliness, to attract people to our town, to give the economy of Oroville a little boost at the end of the tourist season and to support our Oroville Senior Center.

Organizers hope this will become a regular event.

“It is a great way close out the summer and it is a fun activity for the whole community. Let’s plan an amazing day and help each other out,” they said.

For more information call The Chamber at 509-557-5165 or the Farmers’ Market at 509-429-3310. Email: orovillewashington@gmail.com or orovillemarket@gmail.com.